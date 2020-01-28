Mamata Banerjee slams Kailash Vijayvargiya: Will BJP determine who eats poha?

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a workshop in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a workshop in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for making a connection between food and nationality and said no one has given anyone the right to comment on people’s eating habits or attire.

Addressing a convention of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (students’ wing of TMC), Banerjee said, “Who gave them (BJP) the right to make such remarks? Can you determine someone’s nationality just by seeing him eat poha? Will you be able to verify someone’s nationality based on the clothes he or she is wearing?”

Her comments came days after Vijayvargiya, at a seminar in Indore, said that he suspected there were Bangladeshis among the construction labourers at his house as they were eating poha (flattened rice). He also said the “strange” eating habits of the workers had aroused suspicion about their nationality.

“We are the citizens of this country. We are not bonded labourers. Will the BJP determine who eats poha? You cannot determine our rights. This is fascism. I have never heard that people’s intentions can be determined by their attire. Some people want only one colour to persist in the country, but our country is a beautiful mosaic of all colours,” she said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister reiterated that she would not allow the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in Bengal unless necessary modifications were made in the form. “Why is it that people were being asked to furnish address and birth certificate of parents for NPR? I have postponed the enumeration for NPR in Bengal. They are asking for parents’ certificates. Even I cannot produce that. Then how can I expect other people to do that? Now they are saying these details are not important. However, remember, if you leave the column blank, your application would be rejected…” Banerjee said.

She also announced that her party’s protest against CAA, NRC and NPR will continue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App