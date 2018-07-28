Mamata Banerjee should quit Hinduism, says Rajasthan minister Jaswant Yadav

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo)

Criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for accusing the BJP of trying to create an “atmosphere of Talibani Hinduism” in the country, a Rajasthan minister has said that she should give quit Hinduism.

“She does not have the knowledge, and she does not love her country,” Labour Minister Jaswant Yadav said on Friday evening.

He accused her of making the “shameless statement” that “all Hindu organisations” are extremists.

“Then she should leave Hinduism… her mental condition is not good,” he told reporters at Behror in Alwar district.

After the recent lynching of 28-year old Rakbar Khan in Alwar district on suspicion of cow smuggling, the Trinamool Congress chief had accused the BJP of trying to create an “atmosphere of Talibani Hinduism and Talibani communalism”.

Yadav said he stood by his earlier statement that Hindus will not tolerate the smuggling and slaughter of cows because the cow is like mother for them.

Referring to the recent lynching, he said, “Taking the law in one’s hand and beating or killing someone is condemnable but Hindus’ religious sentiments are connected with cows.” “I request Meo brothers to stop cow smuggling and slaughter in the interest of unity and harmony in the country,” he said.

Khan, who was from the Meo community, was beaten by a group of people on the night of July 20 and declared brought dead at the community health centre in Ramgarh.

The police arrested three men who are now under judicial custody for the lynching.

An assistant sub-inspector and three constables were shunted to police lines for dereliction of duty over the delay in taking the victim to the nearby health centre.

