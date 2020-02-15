Mamata says will write to all CMs against NPR implementation

Banerjee has been at the forefront of the countrywide protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR. (File) Banerjee has been at the forefront of the countrywide protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR. (File)

Calling for a collective effort against the National Population Register (NPR), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would write to chief ministers of all states/UTs asking them not to implement it.

Addressing the state Assembly, she said, “I want to fight together. That’s why I have decided to appeal to all the states not to implement NPR. I will write letters to every state with this appeal. We will not implement NPR and NRC under any circumstances.”

In December, the Central government had approved over Rs 3,900 crore to update NPR, under which, a list of all “usual residents of the country” will be prepared. The state government is opposed to the NPR exercise.

Banerjee has been at the forefront of the countrywide protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR.

Meanwhile, she said she “feels bad” after being not informed about the inauguration of the East-West Metro corridor in Kolkata despite “shedding tears” to get the project approved during her tenure as Railway Minister.

The first phase was flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, but the TMC decided to skip the event after Banerjee’s name did not feature in the list of invitees. Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, state Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose and Bidhanagar Municipal Corporation Chairperson Krishna Chakraborty were invited but stayed away.

