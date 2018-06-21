Mamata Banerjee says BJP has tampered EVMs in the past and will do so in future

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned her party leaders and workers that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tampered with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the past and can do so again in future. Cracking a whip against indiscipline, the chief minister also stated that those who undermine the party may leave.

“If any of our party leaders think that he is bigger than the party, he may leave, the door is open. I have been getting reports that a section of leaders is busy in infighting and corruption. Some are paying no heed to party orders. I will not tolerate this,” said Banerjee.

Addressing the party’s extended core committee meeting at the Netaji Indoor stadium in Kolkata, Banerjee told MLAs, MPs, civic body chiefs, winning candidates of gram panchayat, panchayat samiti and zilla parishad, to be prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In her speech, she said, “Beware. The BJP has tampered with EVMs in the past and can do so again in the future…..In recent polls in Mahestolla, 30 machines (EVMs) mysteriously broke down. In future polls (Lok Sabha) they will use such tactics to win.”

The Trinamool Congress chief said Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held any time between three to eight months.

Earlier, opposition parties like Congress, NCP and CPI(M) among others had alleged tampering of the machines, especially after Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh last year. Soon after, the Election Commission of India (ECI) challenged national and state parties to hack the EVM in front of the commission’s officials. However, not a single representative from any political party turned up to take the challenge.

Mamata Banerjee also sought a detailed report from areas in the state where BJP did well in the recent panchayat polls. She highlighted that indiscipline and corruption will not be tolerated.

In her message to student leaders and MLAs, the chief minister said, “Your job is to help students, not to indulge in money making from them. Work for the benefit of the common students. I ask our MLAs not to discriminate when it comes to development and welfare schemes. Everyone should be benefitted, however close or not so close the person is with the party,” she said.

She pulled up several of her party leaders, calling them out by name from the podium and taking them to task on a range of issues from indulging in factionalism to inactivity and misuse of funds raised in the name of the party.

The chief minister was also critical about a section of Trinamool leaders in the erstwhile Maoist stronghold and tribal-dominated Jangalmahal, for the comparatively poor show of the party during the panchayat polls.

“I have full information that a section of party leadership succumbed to BJP’s money power and divisive politics. I have asked Partha Chatterjee to give a detailed report on this matter within ten days and I will not spare those who were behind this sabotage. I will personally visit Jhargram shortly,” she said.

She also cautioned state correctional services minister Ujjal Biswas and state north Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh for encouraging infighting within the party.

Mamata Banerjee said that the party and all its wings- be it youth, women, farmers and labourers – must work in co-ordination to carry out programmes and reaching out to people. She asked party leaders in the district to intensify agitations against anti-people policies of the Centre, including fuel price hike.

“There should not be two party offices, one of our youth and another for mother party. Everyone must accept that Trinamool Youth Congress is under Trinamool Congress. There should not be party infighting to prove who is superior in the districts,” said Mamata Banerjee.

She also alleged that her party leaders fell victim to the BJP’s money power and divisive tactics in a few pockets in the tribal-dominated districts of Purulia, Jhargram and West Midnapore, where TMC did not do well.

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP leaders shot back at the chief minister saying she toes the line of the CPI(M) and Congress. “If they win the elections, there are no problems with the EVMs. But if they lose, the EVMs have been tampered with. Actually, the fear of future defeat is prompting her to make such remarks,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

