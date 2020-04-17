Mamata Banerjee removes food secy over ‘abnormality’ in PDS

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday replaced state Food Secretary Manoj Agarwal with Parvej Ahmed Siddiqui amid Opposition’s allegation of anomalies in the public distribution scheme (PDS). She also transferred district magistrates of Darjeeling Priya P and West Bardhhaman Shahshank Shethi.

Asking the Opposition to refrain from indulging in politics over foodgrain distribution, Mamata said that steps have been taken to ensure that everybody gets their due from state-run ration shops.

“Some households did not get a sufficient amount. The ration shops concerned lacked sufficient stock and storage space. I want to assure people that each of them would get foodgrain at the ration shops,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons after chairing a Cabinet meeting at the state Secretariat here.

“Though 90 per cent ration was distributed, some abnormalities were noticed. So, we have decided to change the departmental secretary… ,” she added.

Sources said that the Chief Minister was unhappy with the incumbent food secretary and transferred him as he did not implement her order to distribute rice instead of wheat under the PDS.

Later, the government replaced Priya P with Ponnambalam S as the new DM of Darjeeling. West Bardhhaman DM Shashank Shethi was also replaced by Purnendu Majhi. Two days ago, at least 15 policemen were attacked in a West Bardhhaman village by villagers over a quarantine centre.

