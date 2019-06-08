Mamata Banerjee refuses to attend Niti Aayog meet

In another stand-off with the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that she will not attend the Niti Ayog meeting on June 15 and questioned the think tank’s financial powers.

“…Niti Ayog has no financial powers or power to support state plans, it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting,” she wrote in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The experience of the last four-and- half years we had with the Niti Aayog brings me back to my earlier suggestion…that we focus on the Inter State Council constituted under Article 263 of the Constitution, with appropriate modifications, to enable the ISC to discharge its augmented range of functions,” Banerjee said.