Mamata Banerjee reaches Supreme Court, likely to argue plea against SIR in West Bengal

Banerjee has an LLB degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri College of Law under Calcutta University in 1982, with party leaders saying that she last practised as a lawyer in 2003. (file)

In what could be the first appearance of a sitting chief minister to argue a court case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning to argue the petition against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Clad in a white saree and black muffler, Banerjee reached the court accompanied by lawyers and greeted people with folded hands.

In the national capital for three days now, Banerjee has led the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC’s) campaign against the SIR, alleging that it was being conducted in a partisan manner to favour the BJP.