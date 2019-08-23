Mamata Banerjee: Process of arresting Chidambaram incorrect

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the process of arresting former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case was “incorrect” and described the development as “depressing”. Speaking to reporters in Digha, Banerjee said, “I think that the process is incorrect. I am not talking about the legal aspects. But Chidambaram is a senior politician and ex-finance and home minister of this country. The way his matter is being handled is very sad and bad as well. This is very depressing,” she said.

Banerjee’s remarks came a day after P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI. She also said “democracy is crying” in the country. “In our country there are four pillars — democratic institutions, election commission, media and judiciary. We are very much missing democracy in our country. Democracy is crying. However, no comments about the judiciary,” she said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the former Union finance minister has been targeted as he was the most vocal against the BJP-led central government. “He used to criticise the Centre’s moves and decisions fiercely. The government has decided to shut his mouth by using CBI against him. We condemn the government’s attitude,” Chowdhury told reporters.

Congress workers put up road blockades in Kolkata and several districts to protest against Chidambaram’s arrest. The blockades were lifted after a 30-minute protest.

The BJP on the other hand slammed Banerjee’s remarks and said all those involved in the Saradha and Narada scam cases will be punished in the same manner.

“It is true that if CBI investigation reaches Chennai and Delhi then it certainly can reach Kalighat (Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata). She is saying all this in fear that the investigation will come here as well. But this is very clear that those who have looted people’s money and indulged in corruption will not go scot free. Chit fund scam Saradha and Narada sting operation happened in West Bengal. All will have to face the investigation and be subsequently punished,” Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh said.