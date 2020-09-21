Mamata Banerjee postpones north Bengal trip to Sept 29 after heavy rain forecast

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed her North Bengal tour due to bad weather. She postponed her review meetings in north Bengal by eight days after the meteorological (Met) department forecast heavy rain in several parts of the state, including in north Bengal, over the next few days.

A government notification said Banerjee, who was scheduled to leave for Siliguri on September 21, will now undertake her journey eight days later on September 29.

“In view of the meteorological forecast of inclement weather in West Bengal in the next few days, the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s ensuing North Bengal district review meetings are being postponed to 29th and 30th September,” the notification said.

The CM will chair administrative review meetings of five north Bengal districts. The meetings will be held at Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat in Siliguri. This would be her first visit to the north Bengal districts since Covid-19 pandemic struck in March.

