Mamata Banerjee on CAA, NRC: I am your ‘pehredar’, will not let anyone snatch your rights

Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee had made it clear that she supports the protest against the CAA and NRC, but is not in favour of the bandh called by Left. (File) Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee had made it clear that she supports the protest against the CAA and NRC, but is not in favour of the bandh called by Left. (File)

Reiterating her stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she would not let anyone harm the interests of the people of the state.

“We do not live at the mercy of anyone… I will not allow anyone snatch our rights,” Banerjee said at a public meeting in Patharpratima, on the western fringes of Sunderban forests.

Banerjee, who has been one of the most vocal critics of CAA, NRC, said, “I am your ‘pehradar’ (custodian), if anyone comes to take away your rights, he will have to do it over my dead body.”

Earlier on Monday, the chief minister made it clear that she supports the protest against the CAA and NRC, but is not in favour of the bandh called by Left. The Left parties had on December 26 last year called for a nationwide strike on January 8 and a seven-day protest from January 1 against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

Banerjee said she will not back any bandh, as it causes trouble for people and loss to the exchequer. “Our government never supported any bandh. We support their (Left) issues, but not the bandh. We will continue with our movement (against CAA and NRC). All parties should believe in democratic movement,” she said.

The CM added the country is already going through an economic crisis. “Bandh will harass people more. I can’t support the harassment of the people.”

Banerjee is also trying to emerge as the central political pivot of the anti-CAA, NRC protest on the national level. Besides promising to give Rs 5 lakh to the families of the two men killed in the protests in Mangaluru after the BJP government in Karnataka, withheld the announced compensation, her party leaders also met the families of those arrested in Lucknow in connection with the violent protests there and expressed full support to them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd