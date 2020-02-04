NPR, NRC and CAA are like ‘black magic’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday slammed the BJP for trying to forcibly implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday slammed the BJP for trying to forcibly implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday slammed the BJP for trying to forcibly implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) and described them as “black magic”.

“We (TMC) are not a party of Dushasanas like the BJP. They are the offsprings of Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq, and people should unite to save the country from it,” Banerjee said at a rally in Bengal.

The chief minister said that despite her assurances, over 30 people have died in West Bengal due to fear of the proposed country-wide NRC. She also wondered if the BJP-led government at the Centre would throw her out of the country because she does not have her mother’s birth certificate. “The NPR, NRC and CAA are like black magic”, she said.

Referring to the recent firings at anti-CAA protest venues, Mamata said that the BJP is trying to terrorise everyone who does not agree with them. “I don’t belong to a group that spreads hatred among masses. It is due to instigation by the BJP leaders, incidents of firing took place outside Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia,” she said.

Banerjee said the BJP is firing bullets because they will not be able to win the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

Talking about the new tax regime proposed in the Union Budget, Mamata said the BJP-led government at the Centre was trying to fool people “with new tricks every day”.

