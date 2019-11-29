Mamata Banerjee not invited for Uddhav oath event: Derek

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited for the swearing-in of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, her party Trinamool Congress’s chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said on Thursday.

Asked earlier on Thursday whether the TMC would be represented at Shivaji Park, O’Brien said, “Mamata Banerjee was not invited for the swearing-in ceremony. We have (had) excellent relations with the Shiv Sena since demonetisation; have collaborated on various issues. The second-rung leadership of both parties are in the same age bracket; they too may be in touch.”

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Banerjee tweeted a congratulatory message to Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief and newly sworn-in minister Balasaheb Thorat. “Under your diligent leadership and firm commitment, we look forward to the State having a pro-people, stable government that works for all round development,” Banerjee posted. Uddhav Thackeray had marched to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Banerjee and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah days after demonetisation in November 2016 to protest the move.