People will also express their no-confidence on Modi govt after a few months: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the TMC was supporting the no-confidence motion. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the TMC was supporting the no-confidence motion. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the TMC was supporting the no-confidence motion against the BJP government at the Centre in the greater interest of the opposition unity. The party has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on July 20 when the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion would be taken up for discussion.

The people of the country will also express their no-confidence on the Narendra Modi government after a few months, Mamata said. “We are supporting the no-confidence motion in the greater interest and in the interest of the opposition unity,” she said. The TMC supremo said, “They (BJP) have the numbers in the House but do not have it outside.”

Earlier, TMC chief national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said the party issued the whip to its Lok Sabha members asking them to be present in the House on July 20. Stating that the whip was issued to all 34 party MPs in the Lok Sabha, he said, “They (the MPs) will participate in the discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha and return to Kolkata,” he said.

O’Brien added that the party would observe its annual “Martyr’s Day” rally in Kolkata on July 21. This year’s rally will be the 25th anniversary of the event. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today announced that the House will take up discussion and voting on the no-confidence motion on July 20. The motion was brought against the Narendra Modi government by the TDP and opposition parties.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App