Mamata taunts BJP ahead of Modi visit: ‘We do not celebrate Netaji’s birthday during polls only’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks at an event to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Launching a frontal attack on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said her party does not celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday only in the years when elections are scheduled, adding that the saffron party never celebrated Netaji’s birth anniversary before.

“We do not celebrate Netaji’s birthday only in the years when elections are scheduled. We are celebrating his 125th birth anniversary in a grand fashion,” the Trinamool chief said at an event to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blows a conch shell at the beginning of the march from Shyam Bazaar to Red Road in Kolkata, to mark the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of #NetajiSubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/LykT1AczKM — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Mamata and other TMC leaders led a 7 km grand procession from Shyam Bazaar to Netaji’s statue in Red Road in Kolkata and blew conch shells. Paying tributes to the freedom fighter, Mamata said, “Netaji went to the war of independence of India with people of all religions and communities. Interfaith harmony was his ideal.”

“India is not about one nation, one political party,” she added.

“We will build an Azad Hind monument. We will show how it will be done. They’ve spent thousands of crores in building statues and a new parliament complex,” the TMC leader said, adding that the monument will be built in Rajarhat area and a state-funded university, which is also being set up, will be dedicated to Netaji.

Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders led a 7 km grand procession from Shyam Bazaar to Netaji’s statue in Red Road in Kolkata. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders led a 7 km grand procession from Shyam Bazaar to Netaji’s statue in Red Road in Kolkata. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

She also urged the Centre to declare Netaji’s birthday as a national holiday.

“Netaji was one of the greatest freedom fighters of the country. He was a great philosopher,” PTI quoted her as saying.

This year’s Republic Day parade in Kolkata will be dedicated to Netaji, she said. The West Bengal government has also set up a committee to conduct year-long celebrations to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary, she added.

Also Read | TMC demands Centre to release Defence Ministry’s unpublished book on Netaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to participate in the first ‘Parakram Diwas’ programme in Kolkata later today and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library to mark Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary. The PM will also felicitate prominent members of the Indian National Army formed by Netaji and their family members in Kolkata.

The West Bengal CM paying tribute at Netaji’s statue at Red Road in Kolkata. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) The West Bengal CM paying tribute at Netaji’s statue at Red Road in Kolkata. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

With West Bengal elections scheduled to take place this year, both the BJP and TMC are arm-wrestling over the legacy of Netaji. While the TMC has declared his birth anniversary as ‘Deshnayak Dibas’, the BJP-led Centre has named it as ‘Parakram Diwas’. The Centre has also constituted an 85-member high-level committee helmed by the PM to plan year-round programmes to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP government of using Netaji as a poll prop ahead of the Assembly elections in Bengal.

“We were the first to announce that we will celebrate the day as ‘Desh Prem Diwas’. What the Centre has announced is their discretion, but we are not happy. I think that the Central government should declare January 23 a national holiday. They (BJP) only remember Bengal just before the elections. They can’t even pronounce Bengal properly… The Centre had said that it would declassify all the files related to Netaji, but they have not,” Banerjee had said earlier.

Hundreds of people, several senior leaders of Trinamool Congress and MLAs joined the procession to pay their tribute to the freedom fighter. Chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and other bureaucrats of the state government are also present in the rally.