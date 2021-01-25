BJP insulted Netaji, Bengal: Mamata on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants at Victoria Memorial event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP over her alleged insult at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary event on Saturday, and said the saffron party has insulted Netaji and Bengal.

Sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Mamata refused to speak at the event after slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were raised.

“Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is not only leader of Bengal, he is everyone’s leader –– leader of the country, world. I went to his event… They had such audacity… Some bigots were teasing me in front of Prime Minister (at Victoria Memorial on Jan 23),” she said.

“They don’t know me. If someone asks me to do the dishes in their home, I will happily say yes to that because that’s women’s job, men’s job too, and I love doing household chores. But if you wield a gun at me, I will answer that with politics. Because I don’t believe in guns, I believe in politics,” she added.

“As I said, I am grateful that you (PM) came. I would have saluted you had there been “Netaji, Netaji” slogan. Instead, you insulted Bengal, insulted Netaji.”

She referred to the incident where BJP President had wrongly stated that Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore was born in Santiniketan, in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, and said the party had previously insulted the great bard too. “Before that, you had broken Vivekananda’s statue, garlanded some other statue while honouring Birsa Munda, tortured Dalits across India, and sparked riots in Delhi when people were struck by the pandemic…” she said.