Modi becomes ‘chaiwala’ during elections and ‘Rafale wala’ after: Mamata Banerjee

Minutes after Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the TMC government from his rally in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the prime minister and said ‘He (Modi) becomes ‘Chaiwalla’ during the election and ‘Rafale walla’ after the election ends.

“He (Modi )is a master of Rafale. He is a master of demonetization… He is a master of corruption. He is a matter of arrogance,” the TMC leader said while addressing a press conference in Kolkata. Her remarks come in the backdrop of the fresh controversy over the Rafale deal.

Replying to the PM’s ‘Ma-Maati-Maanush’ dig at the TMC government, CM Banerjee said, “He is afraid because we are working together. I was never scared, I have always fought my way out. I have always respected ‘Ma-Maati-Maanush’. It is a misfortune that he has become the PM because of the power of money.”

Attacking the central government over the handling of government institutions, Banerjee, in her characteristic style, asked why “everybody from ‘RBI to CBI’ is saying bye-bye to him.”

Further slamming the Centre over the inauguration of the new High Court bench circuit in Jalpaiguri city by PM Modi today, the Chief Minister said that the Bengal government nor the high court was informed about the inauguration. “No groom, bride present but ‘band wala’ has come and is beating drums,” she said.

Earlier, speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, Banerjee declared that she would confer the highest state award on the five IPS officers if the Centre stripped them of their medals. “I will give these five senior officials the highest state honour ‘Bangabibhusan’ if the Centre takes away their medals. Also, I will send a strongly-worded letter, if they send me one,” she said.

The comment comes a day after the Home Ministry asked the West Bengal Chief Secretary to take action against five IPS officers, who shared the stage with Banerjee during her dharna against the CBI in connection with the Saradha case.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)