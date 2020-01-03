Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi: Are you Pakistan’s ambassador?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked whether the latter was an “ambassador of Pakistan” since he “glorified” the neighbouring country on most occasions.

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, the Trinamool Congress chief said, “India is a big country with a rich culture and heritage. Why do you regularly compare our nation with Pakistan? You should rather speak of Hindustan. Are you the Prime Minister of India or ambassador of Pakistan. Why do you glorify Pakistan on every issue?”

Continuing to attack the Prime Minister over his regular reference to Pakistan, Banerjee said, “If someone says give me a job and I have no work, the Prime Minister says go to Pakistan. If someone says we don’t have any industries, he says go to Pakistan. Pakistan ka charcha Pakistan kare, hum Hindustan ka charcha karenga, yeh humaari janmabhoomi hai (Let Pakistan discuss themselves. We are in India, we should discuss India. This is our birthplace).”

Escalating the fight against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Banerjee said, “It’s a shame that even after 70 years of Independence, we have to prove our citizenship.”

She accused the BJP of “deliberately” creating confusion over the implementation of NRC, saying its leaders have been making contradictory statements on the issue.

“On one hand the prime minister is saying there will be no NRC but on the other, the union home minister and other ministers are claiming that the exercise will be conducted across the country,” she added.

At the rally, the chief minister also vowed to continue her protest against CAA and NRC. “I am fighting against NRC and CAA. I request everyone to join hands with me and come forward to save our democracy.”

