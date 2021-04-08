Mamata Banerjee to skip PM Modi-led meeting with CMs to discuss Covid situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will skip the virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss the Covid-19 situation with state Chief Ministers.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay is likely to attend the meeting in place of the chief minister.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus infection spreading in the country, Modi had called for a virtual meeting with state CMs to take stock of the situation.



The development also came amid a high-octane election campaign for Assembly election in West Bengal.

Earlier this week, the prime minister also chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid vaccination program in the country.

Modi highlighted the need to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour in the coming days and ensure the availability of beds and testing facilities across the country.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh mark again, Union Health Ministry data showed.