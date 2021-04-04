Player blaming umpire (EC), something wrong with (Mamata) game, says PM

Prime Mnister Narendra Modi Saturday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying her questioning the credibility of the Election Commission, security forces and EVMs was a sure sign of her impending defeat.

Addressing a public meeting at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district, Modi said: “On the cricket field, if a player keeps raising questions about the umpire’s decisions…you can assume that there’s a problem with (his/her) game….Didi used to believe in the same security forces and Election Commission but she is defaming them today. The same agency and EVMs were good when it helped you to come to power in Bengal for 10 years,” he said.

Modi said he will come to West Bengal after May 2 (the counting day) to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister who will be from the BJP.

“The two phases of phases of polling have sealed the outcome of the election. The more phases of the elections are held, the more Didi will get annoyed. Didi, you are facing defeat. It is time to accept. Election ‘khela noy’ (not a game). Democracy khela noy. Didir khela sesh hobe (Didi’s game will come to an end),” he said.

“I will tell the new Chief Minister that I will send money from Delhi. Please use them as soon as possible. I will also ensure that farmers get their arrears which Didi stopped. Every farmer will get Rs 18,000 in his account before Durga Puja,” he added.

The PM continued, “Didi, you must trust the people of Bengal. They have said that you will have to leave Nabanna (state secretariat) with your Taka Maar Company (TMC).”

Talking about Singur which had seen Tata Motors shifting its Nano plant to Gujarat from there, Modi said, “TMC cheated the people of Singur with its anti-land acquisition movement. Today, people in Singur are directionless. There is no industry in Hooghly which was once known as industrial belt. Farmers don’t have cold storage to keep their produce especially potatoes. They are fed up with the syndicate raj which has flourished under the TMC.”

Referring to Banerjee’s claims that those who attend BJP rallies are paid to do so, Modi said: “Stop insulting the people of Bengal by saying they are being paid to attend our rallies. People of Bengal are self-respecting people. They cannot be bought.”

Later, at a rally in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas, Modi said Banerjee has conceded defeat from Nandigram and is planning to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi.

“After sensing her defeat from Nandigram, the TMC decided to field Didi in two seats. Now they are talking about Mamata Didi fighting Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi. This proves that Didi has conceded her defeat in Bengal and is looking for a place outside the state,” said Modi.

Ridiculing Banerjee, the PM added, “There (Varanasi) you will get to see a lot of ‘chotiwala’ and ’tilak’ sporting people. You will also get to hear Har har Mahadev along with Jai Shri Ram. I will advise you that don’t get angry with UP people and Varanasi people. They have given me a lot of love and they will also give you a lot of respect. They will not call you an ‘outsider’ or a ‘tourist’ or ‘tourist gang’.”

On Thursday, Modi, at a rally, had asked if Banerjee was filing her nomination from a second seat. In response, TMC MP Derek O’Brien asserted that she would win Nandigram and not contest from any other seat. TMC MP Mahua Moitra said Banerjee will contest from Varanasi which is PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency and advised him to get his “armour on.”