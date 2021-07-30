Mamata Banerjee meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses infra projects

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, the third day of her visit to Delhi, and discussed several infrastructure projects.

She later met DMK leader Kanimozhi, and wrapped up the day with meetings with artistes Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Banerjee said she spoke to Gadkari about bringing manufacturing industry to West Bengal, such as electric buses or other vehicles, and stressed on the need for proper roads as the state borders Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and connects the Northeastern states.

She brought up the deep sea port at Tajpur, as well as specific bridges and flyovers in separate parts of the state. The Tajpur seaport is expected to see an investment of Rs 15,000 crore and generate 25,000 jobs.

“Gadkari asked me to send my chief secretary… My chief secretary is coming to Delhi today for a meeting on Friday. As per the convenience of Gadkariji, I will send my chief secretary to meet him,” she said. Sources said Banerjee presented a report to the Union minister on the construction of rural roads in West Bengal under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.