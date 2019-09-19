In meeting with Home Minister, Mamata reiterates: Don’t want NRC in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she raised the issue of NRC in her meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday.

“I did not discuss anything about Bengal. I firmly told the home minister that we do not want NRC in West Bengal,” she told reporters after her meeting with Shah at his office in North Block, New Delhi. Read in Bangla

“I handed over a letter to him and told him that of the 19 Lakh people left out of NRC in Assam, many are Hindi speaking, Bengali speaking and local Assamese. Many genuine voters have been left out. This should be looked into. He did not say anything about NRC in West Bengal,” ANI quoted her as saing.

Speaking at an event in Jharkhand, the Home Minister Wednesday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was not limited to Assam, and would be implemented across the country. All illegal immigrants will be “sent out of the country (desh ke bahar nikaala jayega)”, he said.

Mamata has always challenged the government on the move. Leading a protest march in Kolkata over the exclusion of over 19 lakh people from the Assam NRC list, Mamata, last week, cautioned BJP to not play with fire in the name of NRC and said she would not allow the exercise to be implemented in Bengal.

The TMC chief also met PM Modi on Wednesday and raised the issue of renaming the state. Banerjee invited the prime minister to inaugurate a coal block in the state in the coming days. She described it as a “very good”, “government-to-government” meeting.

The two met for the first time in two-and-a-half years during which Banerjee skipped some crucial meetings in Delhi, including the all-party consultation on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

The meeting comes at a time when the CBI is on the lookout for former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, said to be close to Banerjee, in a case related to the Saradha scam.

Banerjee had famously sat on a dharna in protest against CBI coming for Kumar in February. Ever since she announced her decision to visit Delhi, the opposition parties in the state have been alleging that Banerjee’s meeting with Modi is political and not administrative as the Chief Minister has been claiming.