Elections for next President: Mamata calls leaders of 19 parties for talks on polls, politics

In what appears to be a signal that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) does not want to play second fiddle to the Congress at national stage, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited leaders of 19 political parties to a meeting in Delhi next Wednesday to produce a “confluence of Opposition voices” for the Presidential polls.

The TMC’s move is set to queer the pitch for Congress, which launched efforts to mobilise the Opposition bloc only after dates for the elections were announced by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

“The Presidential elections are around the corner, presenting the perfect opportunity for all progressive opposition parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics,” Banerjee wrote in a letter to leaders of different parties, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and eight non-Congress Opposition CMs: Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Pinarayi Vijayan (CPM), K Chandrashekar Rao (TRS), Hemant Soren ( JMM), M K Stalin (DMK) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-led MVA).

Among other party leaders invited to the conclave are Akhilesh Yadav (SP), D Raja (CPI), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Lalu Prasad (RJD), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), former PM HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy (JDS), Farooq Abdullah (National Conference), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Sukhbir Singh Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal), Pawan Chamling (Sikkim Democratic Front), and K M Kader Mohideen (IUML).

The development comes at a time many parties are trying to emerge as the pole of Opposition politics at the national level by dislodging a politically feeble Congress, which had acted as a pivot in 2017 when 17 parties had come together to field former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar to take on the NDA candidate.

Banerjee wrote: “The election is monumental because it gives legislators the opportunity to participate in deciding the Head of our State who is the custodian of our democracy. At a time when our democracy is going through troubling times, I believe that a fruitful confluence of Opposition voices is the need of the hour; to echo the deprived and unrepresented communities.”

While the Congress has tasked Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with reaching out to the Opposition camp for talks on a possible joint candidate for the election scheduled for July 18, Sonia Gandhi has spoken with a few leaders, including Banerjee.

Banerjee’s invitation to Patnaik, whom BJP is counting among its potential supporters outside NDA, signifies an attempt on her part to broaden the Opposition umbrella. The decision to reach out to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also seems to reflect that.

The AAP, which appears more keen on charting its own course away from Opposition fronts led by Congress or any other party, has been invited to the talks table.

K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS, which had backed NDA’s Presidential candidate in 2017 and has since drifted away from BJP, is also among the list of invitees to the proposed gathering at the Constitution Club of India. Incidentally, like Banerjee, Rao himself is also eyeing a national role.

But TMC is hopeful that the agenda of the meeting will override personal ambitions. “A nation with robust democratic character requires a strong and effective opposition,” Banerjee wrote. “All progressive forces in this country need to remain aligned and resist the divisive force that is plaguing us today. Opposition leaders are being deliberately targeted by different central agencies. The country’s image is maligned internationally and bitter dissensions are created within. It is time we strengthen our resistance.”