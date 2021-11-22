Will meet PM Modi, raise issues of increase in BSF jurisdiction, Tripura violence: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to Delhi, and raise issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as “widespread violence” in Tripura.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently issued an order extending the BSF’s jurisdiction in border states, including West Bengal. The move sparked a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Banerjee also said she may not join the dharna being staged by TMC MPs in protest against “attack on party workers” in Tripura, but will surely express solidarity with them.

Hitting out at Amit Shah, the TMC supremo said the Union home minister “is yet to show courtesy” and meet the TMC MPs, who had been seeking an audience with him over the violence in Tripura.

“During my visit to Delhi, I will be meeting the prime minister. Apart from various state-related matters, I will be raising issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as Tripura violence,” she told reporters before leaving for Delhi.

“The chief minister of Tripura (Biplab Deb) and his government are defying the SC’s directive. They have to reply to common people. I will appeal to the higher judiciary to act against his government as per law,” she added.

The Supreme Court has asked the Tripura government to ensure that no political party in the fray for the coming local body elections “is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with law, and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner”.

According to Trinamool sources, the chief minister will be in the national capital till November 25. During her three-day visit, the Trinamool Congress supremo could also meet leaders of other national and regional parties as part of her continued efforts to force a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP.

A senior official at Nabanna had earlier said, “During her earlier visit to the national capital, the chief minister had presented figures detailing the funds that the Centre owes to the state. She will present the data all over again during her meeting with the prime minister. She might also request the PM to reconsider the extension of the BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km.”

(With PTI inputs)