Mamata Banerjee leads march on wheelchair, says a wounded tiger is dangerous

Four days after suffering injuries at Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday led a Trinamool Congress march in Kolkata on a wheelchair and declared that a wounded tiger is very dangerous.

Seated in the wheelchair with her leg in a cast, Banerjee left her residence at Kalighat and reached the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Mayo Road crossing. From here, TMC announced a rally to mark the Nandigram Shaheed Diwas — on March 14, 2007, 14 people died in police firing during the protest against land acquisition in Nandigram.

Banerjee has announced that she will contest from Nandigram in the upcoming election. Up against her is her former aide and former state minister Suvendu Adhikari, who left the TMC to join the BJP.

On Wednesday, hours after filing nomination at Haldia, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked, leading to injuries. The Chief Minister has alleged a conspiracy behind the alleged attack.

After the march on Sunday, she said, “I am hurt and unwell but my goal remains the same. My body is full of bruises. Doctors have suggested that I rest for 15 days but I will continue to travel across Bengal on a wheelchair. If I rest, who will reach out to the people?”

“I will never bow down. Remember, a wounded tiger is more dangerous than a dead one,” she said, adding, “Bhanga payei khela hobe (The game is on, even with a broken leg). The conspiracy in Bengal has to be defeated.”

Earlier in the day, Mamata tweeted, “We will continue to fight boldly! I’m still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!”

She added, “On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at #Nandigram. Many bodies could not be found. It was a dark chapter in the history of the state. Heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives….In memory of those who lost their lives in #Nandigram, we observe March 14 as #KrishakDibas every year and give away the #KrishakRatna awards. Farmers are our pride and our government is working for their all-round development.”

She added, “As a mark of respect and encouraged by my brothers and sisters of Nandigram, I am contesting #BengalElection2021 as #AITCofficial candidate from this historic place. It is my great honour to be here and work along with members of Shaheed families against anti-Bengal forces.”