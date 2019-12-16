Follow Us:
Monday, December 16, 2019
Mamata rally against Citizenship Act LIVE updates: Mega protest in Kolkata today

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2019 10:56:43 am
mamata kolkata rally, mamata banerjee kolkata rally, nrc citizenship law rally in kolkata, kolkata red road rally, kolkata city news, citizenship act protests in kolkata, kolkata city news West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a rally in Kolkata today.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for a mega rally in Kolkata to protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizenship.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress supremo announced that the protest will begin at 1 pm from near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road and conclude at Jorasanko Thakurbari. “Come, let us all, every section of society, join this people’s movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of law,” she posted on Twitter. Expressing his disapproval over the rally, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar termed the move “unconstitutional and inflammatory”.

Violent protests against the new citizenship law continue to rock Bengal. On Sunday, protesters vandalised at least 15 railway stations and two local trains and blocked roads across the state. Shops were ransacked and tyres burnt in North 24 Parganas districts, while protests were reported from parts of Howrah, Burdwan and Birbhum. Internet services remain suspended in parts across the state.

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:56 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    NRC & CAB two sides of the same coin: Mamata Banerjee

    Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly targeted the newly-enacted Citizenship law and added that the TMC will oppose it till the end. “If you give citizenship to all the communities, we will accept it. But if you discriminate on the basis of religion, we will oppose it and also fight against it,” the chief minister said earlier

    10:42 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    West Bengal Guv hits out at Mamata over rally against amended Citizenship Act

    Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her decision to hit the streets against the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged her to desist from "unconstitutional and inflammatory" actions. He stated that the CM should devote her attention to restoring normalcy in the state, where violent protests over the law have been raging over the past three days.

    10:42 (IST)16 Dec 2019

    Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Mamata Banerjee's rally against Citizenship Act and NRC. Follow live updates here

    Scrambling to cope with the spurt in violence, the state government suspended Internet services in four districts and parts of two others while police resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters who ransacked shops and burnt tyres to block roads in parts of the state.

    Indicating the areas from where unrest was reported, the state government said: “Under the circumstances, left with no other alternative, Internet services are being temporarily suspended in the districts of Uttar (North) Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, and parts of North 24 Parganas (Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions) and parts of South 24 Parganas (Baruipur and Canning subdivisions).”

    Among the railway stations vandalised were those at Murshidabad’s Tildanga, Reginagar, Krishnapur and Monigram, Malda’s Bhaluka, and Birbhum’s Nalhati and Lohapur.

    In South 24 Parganas’s Akra railway station, protesters vandalised several rooms, including ticket counters, and targeted two local trains.

    Rail services were hit at Diamond Harbour, and at Lalgola and Farakka in Murshidabad. In Farakka, a group led by Congress MLA Moinul Haque took to the streets wielding sticks to disperse a mob that targeted the railway station.

    Shops were ransacked and tyres burnt in North 24 Parganas districts, while protests were reported from parts of Howrah, Burdwan and Birbhum.

