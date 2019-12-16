Mamata rally against Citizenship Act LIVE updates: Mega protest in Kolkata today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for a mega rally in Kolkata to protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizenship.
Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress supremo announced that the protest will begin at 1 pm from near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road and conclude at Jorasanko Thakurbari. “Come, let us all, every section of society, join this people’s movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of law,” she posted on Twitter. Expressing his disapproval over the rally, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar termed the move “unconstitutional and inflammatory”.
Violent protests against the new citizenship law continue to rock Bengal. On Sunday, protesters vandalised at least 15 railway stations and two local trains and blocked roads across the state. Shops were ransacked and tyres burnt in North 24 Parganas districts, while protests were reported from parts of Howrah, Burdwan and Birbhum. Internet services remain suspended in parts across the state.
Protests against Citizenship Act were also triggered in Delhi’s Jamia University. Follow LIVE updates
Highlights
Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly targeted the newly-enacted Citizenship law and added that the TMC will oppose it till the end. “If you give citizenship to all the communities, we will accept it. But if you discriminate on the basis of religion, we will oppose it and also fight against it,” the chief minister said earlier
Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her decision to hit the streets against the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged her to desist from "unconstitutional and inflammatory" actions. He stated that the CM should devote her attention to restoring normalcy in the state, where violent protests over the law have been raging over the past three days.
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Mamata Banerjee's rally against Citizenship Act and NRC. Follow live updates here