Mamata rally against Citizenship Act LIVE updates: Mega protest in Kolkata today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for a mega rally in Kolkata to protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizenship.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress supremo announced that the protest will begin at 1 pm from near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road and conclude at Jorasanko Thakurbari. “Come, let us all, every section of society, join this people’s movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of law,” she posted on Twitter. Expressing his disapproval over the rally, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar termed the move “unconstitutional and inflammatory”.

Violent protests against the new citizenship law continue to rock Bengal. On Sunday, protesters vandalised at least 15 railway stations and two local trains and blocked roads across the state. Shops were ransacked and tyres burnt in North 24 Parganas districts, while protests were reported from parts of Howrah, Burdwan and Birbhum. Internet services remain suspended in parts across the state.

