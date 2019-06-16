Mamata Banerjee, KCR skip chief ministers’ NITI Aayog meet

Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekar Rao skipped the meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by all other chief ministers, administrators of Union territories and the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh did not attend the meeting due to health reasons, sources said.

Rao’s absence was attributed to his being busy with arrangements for inauguration of Kaleshwaram irrigation and drinking water supply project on June 21. However, sources in TRS said that KCR was being given a cold shoulder by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“KCR often says there is no cooperative federalism as the Centre does not respond to requests for help from states where BJP is not in power. Telangana government had sought financial help for Kaleshwaram project, but the Centre has not even replied. Similarly, there is no response on other requests like increasing quota for SCs and STs and minorities. The friendship also hit a low after KCR’s daughter K Kavitha was defeated by BJP candidate in Nizamabad in the Lok Sabha elections,’’ a TRS leader said. Sources in the TRS said that since the Centre won’t act on any requests or demands made by Telangana, KCR felt there was no point in attending the meet.

“KCR is of the view that NITI Aayog was formed for transformation of India but no such transformation is visible. The Centre is also working against the spirit of cooperative federalism,’’ a TRS leader familiar with the matter said.

In a letter to Modi, the West Bengal CM had expressed her inability to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, saying it is “fruitless” as the NITI Aayog has no financial powers to support state plans.

(With inputs from PTI)