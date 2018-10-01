Mamata Banerjee invites Jignesh Mevani to join Mahagathbandhan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

Independent MLA from Gujarat and Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani, on Monday, met Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

During the meeting, the West Bengal CM has invited Mevani to join the possible Mahagathbandhan and a massive rally of opposition leaders likely to be held on January 19 in Kolkata.

Speaking with The Indian Express over the phone from Kolkata, Mevani said, “I was invited by Banerjee and we had discussion for over an hour on range of issues. We had mutual agreement on joining hands notwithstanding our

disagreements over certain issues to defeat common enemy, Fascism.”

“In West Bengal, there are around 27% Dalits and Adivasis and we discussed their issues. We also discussed strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. She has invited me to come for the massive convention of parties to forge Maha-Gathbandhan,” added Mevani.

Earlier in February this year, Banerjee had also met Patidar youth leader from Gujarat Hardik Patel.

