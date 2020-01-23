Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling: Why 1 lakh Gorkhas left out of Assam NRC

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at an anti-CAA rally in Darjeeling on Wednesday. (Express) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at an anti-CAA rally in Darjeeling on Wednesday. (Express)

At her first roadshow in Darjeeling since the launch of the Trinamool Congress campaign against CAA, NRC and NPR, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday questioned the rationale behind implementing the new citizenship law in the hill region when some states in the Northeast have been granted certain exemptions. “Why this discrimination? Why were one lakh Gorkhas left out from the NRC in Assam? Why did you leave out 13 lakh Hindus? Indians are now asking whether they have to fight for their freedom 70 years after Independence.”

Thousands participated in the procession from Bhanu Bhakta Bhawan to Chowk Bazar in the heart of Darjeeling town as people lined up along the road. After the rally, Banerjee said, “I want to tell the BJP that bad-mouthing me all the time will not work. Tell us whether you will withdraw CAA or not. If it is not dubious, why have you left out Assam and Tripura? Why are these BJP-ruled states out of the purview of CAA?”

The Bengal Chief Minister said, “Gorkhas are genuine citizens of India. Nobody can snatch their rights. All ethnic groups in the hills are Indians, no matter which dialect they speak. BJP leaders visit the hills before elections and promise to create Gorkhaland. They flee the hills once polls are over. Do they think people of the hills are fools? Don’t they have self-respect?”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC lost in Darjeeling and most other North Bengal seats. The BJP has been winning the Darjeeling seat since the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

A party leader said, “Banerjee knew it is high time to regain popularity among the Gorkhas. After the NRC was published in Assam, Gorkhas of the hill region are in panic and BJP’s popularity is also decreasing.”

Banerjee said, “I did not get votes but today I felt that people of Darjeeling need to protect their rights. I will not allow a single Gorkha to be driven out of the hills. If someone visits your home and asks for information or documents, do not give it. Use whatever proof of address or identity you use to include your name in voter list. We will not allow any detention camp in Bengal.”

Hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah, she said, “Yesterday, I heard India’s home minister making tall speeches. BJP says we are liars. Tell me whether certain conditions are there in NPR or not. Tell me whether people applying for citizenship will have to live as aliens for five years or not. This means people will lose jobs because aliens cannot work in India. Children will lose school certificates. Citizens will lose the right to the property they own.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App