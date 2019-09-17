Mamata Banerjee heads to Delhi, may meet Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, sources in the state secretariat said on Monday.

Mamata, who will leave for the national capital on Tuesday for a three-day visit, is likely to discuss administrative issues with the PM at the meeting, sources said.

“An appointment was sought by the Chief Minister’s Office for an appointment from the Prime Minister’s Office for the meeting. We have got to know that the appointment has been granted and the meeting will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday,” a senior state government official said.

Mamata had recently written several letters to the Prime Minister expressing her opposition to the merger of national banks and privatisation of BSNL and Railways.

The last time the two leaders had met was at the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan on May 25, 2018.

Mamata did not attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony when he took over the reins for the second time in May this year and had also kept away from the NITI Aayog meeting in June.

US envoy meets chief minister

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster on Monday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat here and discussed various issues.

Earlier in the day, he called on Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan and discussed regional and global security matters concerning the two countries.

“Mr Kenneth I Juster, Ambassador of #USA to #India, called on the #ArmyCdrEC at Fort William, Kolkata on 16 Sep. The interaction was aimed to strengthen defence cooperation between the two natios,” tweeted the Eastern Command.