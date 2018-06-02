Mamata Banerjee govt transfers Purulia SP after another BJP man found hanging

Transferred SP Joy Biswas (Photo: ANI) Transferred SP Joy Biswas (Photo: ANI)

In the wake of two alleged murders of BJP members in Purulia district, the West Bengal government on Saturday ordered the transfer of the district superintendent of police, ANI reported. Akash Magharia took over the charge from Joy Biswas in compliance with an order issued by the state government.

The development came hours after a BJP worker was found hanging from a high-tension electric pole in Balrampur’s Dabha village in Purulia district. Reacting to the incident, BJP president Amit Shah accused CM Mamata Banerjee of failing to maintain law and order in the state. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Dulal Kumar.

“Distressed to know about yet another killing of BJP karyakarta Dulal Kumar in Balarampur, West Bengal. This continued brutality and violence in the land of West Bengal is shameful and inhuman. Mamata Banerjee’s govt has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state,” Shah tweeted.

The latest incident took place three days after the BJP claimed that its worker Trilochon Mahato (20), who was found hanging from a tree at Balarampur in the district on May 30, was killed by the TMC. However, the Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations and termed it as baseless.

In Purulia, the TMC and the BJP had a close fight in the gram panchayats winning 839 and 645 seats respectively. Out of the 38 zilla parishad seats, the TMC had won 26 seats and BJP nine seats.

