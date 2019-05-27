Mamata Banerjee gave resignation to herself: Mukul Roy takes dig at Bengal CM

A day after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee offered to quit as the West Bengal Chief Minister following her party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday took a dig at her, saying she gave the resignation letter to herself and rejected it.

Addressing reporters at the state BJP headquarters, he said, “We want to know whom Mamata Banerjee gave her resignation to and who are the people to accept it. She gave her resignation to herself… and she did not accept it. This is very funny. She is not ready to resign until she is thrown out by the people.”

He said her offer was aimed to “stay in the news headlines”.

The TMC chief had Saturday said she had offered to quit as the chief minister at the party’s internal meeting, but her offer was rejected by the party.

Roy slammed Mamata for allegedly practising appeasement politics. “She has practised appeasement politics. We have no problem with it. But at the same time when she compared those people with cows, it is not fair in a democracy,” he said.

On Mamata’s reiteration that she would never allow implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal, the BJP leader claimed that she had no idea about it or the Citizenship Amendment Act. “In the country, first the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented and then the NRC will come into place,” he said.

Keeping up his attack on the TMC, Roy said the party would soon be relegated to “history” as it was born only to oppose the CPI(M) in West Bengal and had no philosophy. “Only history books will mention that there was a party called the TMC. The process of the TMC going into extinction has already started.”

Meanwhile, Roy also confirmed that his son Subhrangshu, who was suspended from TMC for anti-party statements, would eventually join the BJP. “It is just a matter of time for him to come over,” he said. —With PTI