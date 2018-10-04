Fuel prices should slashed by Rs 10 at least: Mamata Banerjee

Follow Us:
Banerjee was reacting to the Centre's announcement of a Rs 2.50-per-litre cut in petrol and diesel prices by reducing the excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asking oil companies to absorb another Re 1.

By: PTI | Siliguri | Published: October 4, 2018 7:59:35 pm
mamata banerjee oil prices, mamata banerjee fuel price, oil price reduction, west bengal chief minister, indian express, latest news The Centre should also withdraw the cess on petroleum products, she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that the Centre should slash fuel prices by Rs 10 per litre at least and also withdraw the cess on petroleum products. Banerjee was reacting to the Centre’s announcement of a Rs 2.50-per-litre cut in petrol and diesel prices by reducing the excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asking oil companies to absorb another Re 1.

“The central government should slash fuel prices by Rs 10 at least. This government at the Centre is not bothered about the well-being of the masses… They are only interested about their party (BJP),” Banerjee, whose government had last month slashed petrol and diesel prices by Re 1 per litre, said while addressing a programme in Siliguri.

The Centre should also withdraw the cess on petroleum products. The increase in fuel prices have a spiralling effect on the prices of essential commodities, the chief minister added.

