‘Jo humse takraega, choor choor ho jaega’: On Eid, Mamata delivers stern warning to BJP

In a thinly veiled swipe at BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress will leave no stone unturned in protecting the idea of ‘Hindustan’ and added that whoever challenges them will be “shattered into pieces”.

“Tyaag ka naam hai Hindu, Imaan ka naam hai Musalman, Pyaar ka naam hai Isaai, Sikhon ka naam hai Balidan. Ye hai hamara pyaara Hindustan. Iski raksha humlog karenge. Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega. Ye hamara slogan hai (Hindus stand for renunciation, Muslims for integrity, Christians for love and Sikhs for sacrifice. This is our beloved Hindustan and we will protect it. Whoever dares to challenge us will be shattered into pieces),” CM Banerjee told a gathering while taking part in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Kolkata.

“There is nothing to be scared. Muddai Lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai. Sometimes when the sun rises, its rays are very harsh but later it fades away. Don’t be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away,” she continued.

Ever since the BJP made inroads into West Bengal in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, where it won 18 out of 42 seats, TMC has stepped up its efforts to prevent the erosion of its support base.

The TMC supremo comments came a day after her nephew Abhishek Banerjee mocked the BJP’s new “Jai Maha Kali” slogan, saying the saffron camp has replaced its “Jai Shri Ram” slogan as its TRP is on a downward slide after the elections.

The inclusion of “Jai Maha Kali” in its list of slogans of BJP came at a time when the TMC has accused it of being a party of outsiders who do not understand the culture of Bengal. Explained | The changing role of Mamata Banerjee

Earlier, CM Banerjee had accused the BJP of using ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans to “mix religion with politics” days after she confronted some alleged BJP supporters for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans as her convoy was passing by. Banerjee had then reprimanded the people and also asked police to take action against them.

