BJP cadres will behave like Trump supporters the day they lose elections: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee demanded immediate repeal of the three contentious farm laws against which the farmer unions are agitating at Delhi border points. (File)

Referring to the US Capitol Hill mayhem last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday claimed that the BJP cadres will behave like Donald Trump supporters the day they lose elections.

“The day the BJP loses elections, it’s cadre and supporters will behave like that,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Nadia district.

Targetting BJP over a series of defections from her Trinamool Congress to the saffron camp ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls, she said the BJP has turned into a “junk” party, which is “filling up its rank and file with corrupt and rotten leaders from other parties”.

“You must have seen some (TMC) leaders switch over to the BJP. They have done it to protect the public money they had looted. The BJP runs the party like a washing machine, where corrupt leaders turn into saints the moment they join them,” she said.

She also expressed concern over the ongoing impasse between the farmers and the BJP government at the Centre and said the country will soon face a food crisis if the party remains adamant on new farm laws.

“The country is staring at a food crisis. If the BJP continues to remain adamant on the farm laws, there will be a food shortage in our country. The farmers are assets of our country and we should not do anything that goes against their

interest,” she said.

The TMC supremo also demanded the immediate repeal of the three contentious farm laws against which the farmer unions are agitating at Delhi border points.

(Inputs from PTI)