Mamata Banerjee discharged, two days after ‘attack’ in Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee emerged on a wheelchair after being discharged from the hospital on Friday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was discharged from hospital at 7pm Friday where was admitted after she sustained during campaigning in Nandigram. Banerjee said she was targeted by a group of “four or five people, who pushed her” outside a temple where she had stopped to offer prayers on Wednesday. She cut short her visit and returned to Kolkata, where she was admitted at the SSKM Hospital.

The Chief Minister emerged in a wheelchair from the hospital, waved at her supporters and headed straight to her Kalighat house in the city.

Nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accompanying Mamata Banerjee after her discharge from SSKM Hospital. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

State Minister Firhad Hakim and CM’s Nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee were present while she was being discharged. Doctors said the swelling in her leg has subsided and she is in less pain.

“She has been discharged on her request with some medical advice. The temporary plaster cast has been removed. She is stable. She has been asked to come for a review in seven days. She has been advised to follow some restrictions,” said SSKM Director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay.

Banerjee was admitted with injuries to her left ankle and pain in chest, shoulders after a “four-five men” allegedly slammed the door of the car on whose footboard she was standing to greet people. The incident happened hours after she filed her nomination for the Nandigram seat on Wednesday.

Appealing to her party workers and supporters to maintain peace, the Chief Minister, in a video message, said she would resume work possibly in two to three days.

“I’m hoping I can get back to my daily schedule after 2 or 3 days. But owing to the condition of my leg, there would be a problem but I will manage it. I won’t cancel any of my meetings… I might have to travel on a wheelchair in order to do it,” she said in a video message posted on Facebook.

Elections in West Bengal start on March 27.