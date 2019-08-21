Mamata Banerjee: Digha will be turned into religious tourism destination

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre at Digha in East Midnapore district on Tuesday and announced that a Jagannath Temple, like the one in Puri, Odisha, would be built in the seaside resort town.

“I am a devotee of Sri Jagannath. A temple dedicated to him, like the one in Puri, would be built here. Digha will be turned into a place for religious tourism,” Banerjee said.

Later in the day, the chief minister visited the Jagannath Ghat and inspected the area where the temple would come up.

“The planning is complete. There will be a big gate to the temple, like the one in Puri. This will be an additional tourist attraction here. Wherever people go, they like to offer puja at a temple. Digha, too, will have a temple. It will come up within two years,” she said.

The chief minister announced that her government will equip Digha with all modern facilities and give it a facelift.

“A permanent helipad has been built here. Tomorrow a seaplane is going to land here too. An electric bus service to Digha would start soon, and for those buses, a charging station would be set up. Two parking plazas of international standard will be built.

Banerjee further said there should be competition in work and there should not be only fighting. “Let there be competition on work, not on fighting and quarrelling. Elections will come and go, but you have to work after getting elected. I have asked my party to play a constructive role in Parliament. There is no shame in doing any type of work. I am naming this convention centre as Dighashree. The hotel attached to this convention centre has 63 rooms,” she added.