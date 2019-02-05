‘Super nautanki master’, Giriraj Singh on Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a “Super Nautanki (Drama) Master”, said Union Minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday while commenting on the stand-off between the CBI and the Kolkata Police.

A team of CBI officers was reportedly stopped from entering the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Kolkata on Sunday when they had gone to question him in connection with chit fund scam cases.

The incident has escalated into a bitter political slugfest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

“Mamata Banerjee knew everything. Mamata Banerjee did this drama to give a jolt to opposition groups. She is a Super Nautanki Master,” the Union MSME minister said.

Replying to media questions on the sidelines of an event here, Giriraj Singh said a Chief Minister sitting on a dharna with a police commissioner will be the “misfortune” of India’s democracy.

Banerjee is sitting on a ‘Save India’ dharna in front of Metro Cinema in the heart of Kolkata since Sunday night insisting that the CBI action was tantamount to stifling the spirit of “Constitution and federalism” in the country.

Singh said Banerjee made an attempt to “collapse” the federal structure.

“She spread terrorism. Today the Supreme Court made it clear that they will have to cooperate with the CBI. This was a drama against Modi in the name of CBI,” Singh said.

The minister further said opposition parties are coming together in fear of Narendra Modi, but the public is with the prime minister.

Escalating his attack on the West Bengal chief minister, Singh said: “In the name of Rohingyas, Mamata Banerjee will extend a red carpet and red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators but the CBI needs permission to go, this is the country’s misfortune”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and “faithfully” cooperate with the agency in investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

The apex court said Kumar will appear before the CBI for investigation at Shillong in Meghalaya and no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata Police chief, will take place during the course of the probe.