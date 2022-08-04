scorecardresearch
Mamata Banerjee arrives in Delhi on 4-day visit, scheduled to meet PM Modi Friday

Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, met her party's MPs and discussed with them the current session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: August 4, 2022 8:56:23 pm
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a meeting with all MPs in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss multiple issues, including GST dues for her state.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, met her party’s MPs and discussed with them the current session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

She also sought from them suggestions for the names of the seven new districts in West Bengal announced by her recently, they said.

On Friday, Banerjee is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her meeting with Modi, she is likely to discuss the GST dues for West Bengal, sources said.

The West Bengal chief minister will attend a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7, sources said, also on the cards is a meeting with Opposition leaders.

With the TMC warming up to the Congress in Parliament, Banerjee might also meet the grand old party president Sonia Gandhi, who is being probed by the Enforcement
Directorate in a money-laundering case.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “We met (Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj) Giriraj Singh and he had promised to resolve the MGNREGA issue within 48 hrs. It has been over a month and all I received is a dour-page answer which I have given to Mamata Banerjee.” With former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the cash-for-jobs scam in the state, sources indicated that Banerjee is unlikely to address the media.

Prime Minister Modi will chair a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy would be discussed. The council meets regularly. Its first meeting was held on February 8, 2015.

Banerjee had given the council’s last year’s meeting a miss. She is expected to raise the concerns of non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues at this year’s meeting.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 05:33:40 pm
