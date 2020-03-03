Mamata Banerjee: Delhi riots planned, state-sponsored genocide

Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed the riots in Northeast Delhi that left 47 people dead a “state-sponsored and planned genocide” and added that the BJP was trying to replicate the “Gujarat model” across the country.

Addressing party workers at the launch of the party’s new campaign, Banglar Gorbo Mamata, the Trinamool Congress chief hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded his apology for the Delhi riots. She also condemned the “goli maaro” slogans raised by BJP workers at his rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

“This is not a riot. Many told me, this was a pre-planned genocide. It’s a planned genocide. Later, it was projected as a riot… Yesterday, four bodies were found. Every day, bodies are being recovered from drains. How did this happen? We have only police under us. The Central government in Delhi has Delhi Police, CRPF, CISF and Army under it ,” Banerjee said, adding, “but nobody did anything, everybody was inactive”.

“Why I am calling it a genocide? Because it was state-sponsored. Police just stood and watched. One policemen, one IB personnel also lost their lives. We are sad for their deaths,” Mamata said. “After this, BJP did not even apologise,” she added.

Condemning the “goli maaro…” slogans during Shah’s rally, Mamata said nobody who raised such “divisive” slogans will be spared by police.

“The slogan is incendiary, provocative and illegal. Everyone who raised it will be penalised, will not be spared. If we spare a single person, others will be encouraged. This is Kolkata, not Delhi. This is Bengal… Police have already taken action,” she said, referring to the arrest of three persons in connection with the raising of the slogan.

Hitting out at Shah for questioning the law and order situation in Bengal, she said, “Those who talk about Bengal’s law and order… tell me why the BJP leader who instigated the violence has not been booked and arrested? Why no action has been taken against Yogiji (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) for his hate speeches?”

