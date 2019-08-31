Mamata Banerjee declares Rs 25,000 for puja committees across Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a grant of Rs 25,000 each to 28,000 puja committees across the state to promote culture, heritage and help them focus on community development. The announcement will cost the public exchequer around Rs 70 crore.

During a meeting with Durga Puja committees, Banerjee announced there would also be 25 per cent concession on electricity bills for the committees. No tax will be levied by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and also on firefighting equipment.

The CM also said Durga pujas oraganised by all-woman teams would be given an additional Rs 5,000 by West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police.

She also asked puja committees not to set up VIP gates in pandals.