Mamata Banerjee: Attempts to create panic over coronavirus to divert focus from Delhi riots

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday alleged that “some people and channels” were trying to create panic over coronavirus in the country to divert attention from the incidents of communal violence in Delhi, which led to the death of 47 people.

Addressing a TMC meeting in South Dinajpur, Banerjee said, “Today some people are shouting corona, corona (coronavirus) a bit too much. Yes, it’s a dreaded disease but don’t create panic. Some (TV) channels are creating hype over it to suppress Delhi violence. Do report when it occurs. We don’t want the disease to spread, but don’t create panic.” Follow Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates

“Those who died in the Delhi violence didn’t die of coronavirus or any other disease. If they had died from the virus, we would have at least known they died due to a dreaded disease. But healthy and happy people were mercilessly burnt to death and killed,” Banerjee said.

So far, 28 cases of coronavirus have been detected in India, which include 16 Italian nationals. No case has been detected in West Bengal.

Continuing her tirade against the BJP-led Centre, Banerjee said, “Think of their arrogance. They are saying Goli Maro…let me warn them Bengal and Delhi are not the same.”

“The situation in Delhi is pathetic. There are heaps of bodies. So many people have become homeless. Bodies are being recovered from drains. Seven hundred people are still missing,” the TMC supremo said.

On Monday, Banerjee had termed Delhi violence as “genocide” and said she was deeply pained by the death of several people. “The Delhi riot was a planned genocide. We know the central government has full control over the Delhi police. They have CRPF, CISF, Army, so how did this incident happen? We now heard that several people are missing and that the number may be more than 700. I wish they are all well,” she had said.

She had also accused the BJP of trying to implement the ‘Gujarat model of riots’ across the country.

