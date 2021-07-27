Mamata Banerjee calls on PM, meets Congress leaders on Day 1 of Delhi visit

On her first visit to Delhi after the TMC’s resounding victory in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg. Earlier in the day, she met Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma amid several signals of increasing Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Calling it a “courtesy meet”, Banerjee said that she discussed the Covid crisis with the PM Modi and raised the need for more vaccines and medicines in West Bengal.

“I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state. On this issue, he said, ‘he will see,'” Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI. Post the meeting, the TMC chief also said that PM Modi should call for an all-party meeting on the Pegasus row.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Congress leader Kamal Nath. (ANI) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Congress leader Kamal Nath. (ANI)

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he is likely to meet Banerjee on Wednesday. News agency ANI also reported that she will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Janpath on the same day. She is also expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

The visit comes also at a time when Parliament is in session. Banerjee has said that she intends to spend some time in Parliament and meet Opposition leaders.

Last week, on the Trinamool’s annual Martyrs Day celebration, a bevy of Opposition leaders came to pay their respects including P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh of the Congress, Sharad Pawar, who Banerjee mentioned repeatedly, and Supriya Sule of the NCP, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Manoj Jha of the RJD, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK and Priyanka Chaturvedi from the Shiv Sena.

Banerjee meets Congress leader Anand Sharma in Delhi. (ANI) Banerjee meets Congress leader Anand Sharma in Delhi. (ANI)