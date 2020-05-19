Mamata Banerjee confirms participation in Opposition meet to discuss Covid-19 situation

Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo) Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said she would attend the opposition parties’ virtual meet convened by the Congress to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country and the impact of the lockdown. The meeting, which will be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will take place on Friday.

“Yes, there will be a meeting of opposition parties on Friday evening through videoconferencing to discuss the present COVID situation and the lockdown impact. I will be there,” PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Around 17 opposition parties have agreed to participate in the meeting, which will be held via videoconferencing. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not yet confirmed their participation. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

A senior TMC leader told PTI, “The way the Centre had been trying to pin the blame on states for everything is unacceptable. It is due to the Centre’s sudden imposition of lockdown, the country is facing this migrant crisis.

“Like-minded opposition parties will meet via video conference on Friday at 3 pm to discuss the next steps that could be taken to deal with the crisis in a better way.”

The Congress and other opposition parties have criticised the Centre for allowing BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to amend labour laws to lure foreign investors and “to strip workers of their basic rights”.

These changes include exempting industrial units from labour welfare statutes, allowing them to take steps such as increasing daily and weekly working hours of workers, and depriving workers of their right to move court.

