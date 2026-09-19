Mamata Banerjee challenges EC decision to freeze Trinamool name, symbol in Supreme Court

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission’s decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress’ name and party symbol amid a dispute between two rival factions of the TMC.

The Election Commission on Friday allotted separate names and symbols to the two rival factions following its interim decision a day earlier to bar both groups from using the ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ name and its reserved symbol pending a substantive determination of the dispute.

In its interim order issued on Thursday night, the poll panel, after hearing leaders of the two factions led by Banerjee and Arup Roy, said the matter requires substantive determination by the poll body under provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.