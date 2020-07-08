Mamata Banerjee: Shocked at CBSE’s move to drop topics like citizenship, federalism in new syllabus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at Centre over CBSE’s decision to drop topics such as “federalism, citizenship and secularism” in an effort to rationalise its curriculum amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“Shocked to know that the Central government has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism and Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during Covid-19 crisis,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

“We strongly object to this and appeal HRD Ministry, Government of India to ensure these vital lessons aren’t curtailed at any cost,” Banerjee added.

The deletions from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21 were made on the direction of the HRD ministry that asked the CBSE to reduce the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent to make up for the academic loss caused by the pandemic and the subsequent closure of schools.

The board has removed sub-sections, including ‘Why do we need Local Governments?’ and ‘Growth of Local Government in India’, from the curriculum. While these topics will not be accessed, teachers have been asked to explain to the students of their relevance with respect to existing topics.

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts,” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said in a tweet.

“Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th,” Pokhriyal had said.

In an official statement, the CBSE had said: “The Heads of Schools and Teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for Internal Assessment and year-end Board Examination.”

