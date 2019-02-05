Mamata vs Centre: TMC looks at new rallying point

LESS THAN a month after Opposition leaders gathered at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is hoping that Metro Channel, a stone’s throw from the parade ground, will emerge as yet another rallying point for the Opposition parties.

SP general secretary Kiranmay Nanda joined the sit-in for some time on Monday morning, and DMK leader Kanimozhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reached in the evening. Inside Parliament, the party received support from BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab. Conscious of the potential of a stand-off between Kolkata Police and CBI, TMC said it would not make any move without consulting all the “20-22 Opposition parties.” Follow LIVE UPDATES here

“I want to make it clear that the dharna is not a party event. It is the CM expressing solidarity with the state administration. There is nothing wrong with IPS officers being on the stage,” TMC spokesman Derek O’Brien said.

“The dharna is about ‘Save Constitution, Save Federal Structure and Save the Country’. We, that is all 22 parties, are protesting against the way CBI is being used. As it happens, among the things that Opposition parties had wanted to be discussed in Parliament this week were jobs, farmers’ distress and targeting of institutions like the CBI… We will decide the future course of action after talking to all 20-22 parties,” he said.

Among those who called up Banerjee are former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, NC’s Omar Abdullah, BSP’s Mayawati, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JMM’s Hemant Soren, Sharad Yadav, Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. Rahul, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha also tweeted in Mamata’s support.

The Left parties, however, alleged that the melee had been orchestrated to ensure that word does not get out about their “successful” Brigade rally on Sunday.