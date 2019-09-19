Mamata Banerjee calls on PM Modi, terms it a ‘govt-to-govt’ meeting

Months after a bitterly-fought Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and invited him to the inauguration of the second largest coal block in Birbhum district. She described it as a “very good”, “government-to-government” meeting. She is also learnt to have taken an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

“I had not come after he became Prime Minister for the second time. I wanted to come for the swearing-in ceremony but could not do so because of some unfortunate circumstances. We have got the second largest coal block in Birbhum, it will bring investment to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore and create jobs for over 1 lakh people. I met the Prime Minister and told him that once Durga Puja and Navratri are over, if he can give us a day, we will inaugurate the project. I invited him to the inauguration. It was a very good meeting, a government-to-government meeting so you should not read any politics into it,” Banerjee said soon after the meeting.

The two met for the first time in two-and-a-half years during which Banerjee skipped some crucial meetings in Delhi, including the all-party consultation on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress chief had skipped the Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony, alleging that the BJP has wrongfully claimed that 54 people had been killed in political violence in the state.

After the meeting on Wednesday, Banerjee also said she discussed the demands of the state, including the dues the Centre owes the state.

The meeting comes at a time when the CBI is on the lookout for former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, said to be close to Banerjee, in a case related to the Saradha scam. Banerjee had famously sat on a dharna in protest against CBI coming for Kumar in February. Ever since she announced her decision to visit Delhi, the opposition parties in the state have been alleging that Banerjee’s meeting with Modi is political and not administrative as the Chief Minister has been claiming.

Banerjee’s one-time lieutenant and now BJP leader Mukul Roy welcomed Banerjee’s invite to the Prime Minister, saying “good sense has dawned, albeit belatedly”.

“In a federal structure, this is how it should be. It is not Indian culture to say will drag the PM with a rope round his waist and feed him stones instead of sweets,” he said.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “This is a camouflage. In the garb of development, it seems some fishy matters are being discussed. If she needed to talk about development, she would come for NDC meeting, for Niti Aayog meeting, she would come before Budget with a delegation. But she comes without a delegation, without officers at a time when her protege is being hunted by CBI — the man for whom she had taken to the streets.”

Less than a week after taking to the streets in a rally against the NRC, Banerjee said, “You are making a mistake. NRC is just for Assam, it has got nothing to do with us, there is no proposal or suggestion for implementing it anywhere else.” The Trinamool Congress has been on the offensive on the NRC issue right from beginning and had even sent a delegation to Assam.

Replying to a question, she said the matter of changing the name “West Bengal” to “Bangla” or “Banga” also came up during the meeting. “I have no problem accepting any suggestions they may have. We have also replied to their clarifications on the matter in the past,” she said. She also said the matter of public sector undertakings came up apart from some “political issues”.