Mamata Banerjee calls for unity between Bihar and Bengal to keep ‘division’ at bay

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called for unity between the people of West Bengal and Bihar to keep “division” at bay. She also warned of attempts by communal forces to divide people on the basis of language and religion.

Speaking at a gathering organised by the Rashtriya Bihari Samaj at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, she said, “Many Biharis are settled in Bengal. Similarly, many Bengalis are settled in Bihar. In both places, all are living happily together. We do not believe in making any division, be it on the basis of religion or language. But an attempt is made to create division among people… So we should unite against this dangerous trend.”

Mamata also highlighted that both Bengal and Bihar have given birth to several luminaries, and over years, there had been a feeling of bonding between the Bengalis and Biharis.

“We will not allow anyone to destroy this sense of bonding at any cost,” she said. The chief minister lauded the “hard-working” attitude of the people of Bihar.

“You never hesitate to accept any kind of job or challenge. This is the best thing that I like about you,” she said.

Earlier, speaking out vociferously against the NRC exercise in Assam, she had highlighted that the names of Bengalis as well as Biharis were kept out.

“Names of many Biharis, who had been residing in Assam for decades, have been deleted from NRC list. I am equally worried about them,” she had said.

