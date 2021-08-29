Mamata Banerjee calls for meeting of CMs of non-BJP states

Accusing the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of trying to “bulldoze the federal structure” of India, and snatching away rights of the states, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday proposed a meeting of the chief ministers of non-BJP states to fight against “the Centre’s authoritarianism”.

Referring to the BJP’s resounding poll defeat in West Bengal, the chief minister said in her address on the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress’ students’ wing Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), “Khela [The game] is over in West Bengal, it will happen in Tripura, Assam and Delhi in 2024. They [BJP] are harassing Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal for everything. They will only use their photo on vaccine certificates. I ask them to use their photo on death certificates. Even my state was using my photo on Covid certificate, but I refused and asked to use the national flag.”Targeting the Centre’s National Monetisation Pipeline policy, as part of which underutilised government assets will be monetised by bringing in private participation, the Banerjee alleged that the BJP government was trying to sell the country’s assets.

“The government is trying to sell off the country. Railways, airports, PSUs, they want to sell everything off. Can you sell the soil of the country?” said the Chief Minister.

The chief minister also hit out at the Centre over its Afghanistan evacuation policy. “Why won’t our people come back from Afghanistan safely? What is your policy?” Banerjee asked.

Referring to the Central Armed Police Forces exam paper that had listed questions related to “poll violence in Bengal”, the TMC chairperson said the Union government was trying to “divide the central forces now”.

Banerjee called on students to join the fight against those who try to break the spirit of democracy. “I extend my best wishes to the vibrant members of our Chhatra Parishad. We are proud of your achievements and invaluable contributions to the party. Today, I urge all students to join us in the fight against forces that try to break the spirit of democracy.”

She added, “The TMC will go to all states where the BJP has killed democracy and snatched people’s rights. We will fight them till the last drop of our blood. They think if they scare us. But this is the land of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekanand, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

Saying that the youth are “the future of our country”, the TMC chief asked the TMCP to “take initiative and visit different states to save the country’s freedom”.

She added, “They block the voice of students, teachers and social media. Revolution has another name, it’s youth and students. The BJP runs a demonic government. They are trying to sell the entire country. From rail to post offices to airports, they will sell everything? Can you sell the land of our country?”