Mamata Banerjee: Attack on Jakir Hossain a conspiracy, he was being pressured to join another party

A day after West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain and some of his supporters were injured in a crude bomb attack, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was part of a conspiracy as certain people were “pressuring” him to switch over to another party.

“It was a preplanned attack on minister Jakir Hossain. It is a conspiracy. Some people (party) were pressuring Jakir Hossian to join them for the last few months. I don’t want to disclose anything more as investigation is on,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee, who went to the SSKM hospital to inquire after his condition following Wednesday’s incident, said a total of 26 people were injured in the blast and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for those seriously injured in the explosion and Rs 1 lakh for people who received minor injuries.

The Chief Minister also slammed the railways for its “lack lusture” way of functioning. “How can the railways deny their responsibility over security lapses when the attack happened at a railway station?” she asked.

The state government has handed over the probe in the case to the CID.

On Wednesday night, some unidentified attackers hurled crude bombs at Hossain at Nimtita railway station, in Murshidabad district, police said.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 9.45 pm. Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waiting on Platform No. 2 to catch a train to Kolkata when he was attacked. Hospital sources said Hossain suffered serious injuries in his hands and legs. All the injured were taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Hossain is known to be close to Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC minister who joined the BJP in December.

“It is not clear who has attacked him. I have asked the SP to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and find out who is responsible,” said Abu Taher Khan, TMC’s Murshidabad district president.

“The minister was attacked because he was opposed to cow smuggling and corruption in the district. He had opposed the people involved in these activities. This could be the reason why he was targeted today. The law and order situation has hit an all-time low in the state,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, State Congress president and Berhampore Lok Sabha MP.